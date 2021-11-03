St Helens in sponsorship link-up with Bartercard

Bartercard have agreed a three-year deal with 2021 double winners St Helens

The global company is a simple, flexible barter system that converts slow moving stock, downtime, spare capacity or vacant seats into extra sales.

It is a 55,000-strong network of plus cardholders where members of the trade have the benefit of exchanging purchase products and services with their own products and services.

Bartercard has introduced a unique digital currency (trade pounds) to form a truly cashless society with over £425 million traded on their network each year.

Saints' general manager and head of commercial Dave Hutchinson said: “I’m delighted Bartercard have joined us. As we continue our success on the field, I look forward to a long and successful partnership of it off the field,

''It represents a huge commitment from Bartercard in the club and Rugby League in general and we are looking forward to working with them over the next three years.”

Chris Kirby, the managing director of Bartercard added: “It is such a great privilege to be working alongside Saints.

''We are overjoyed to see our brand displayed on the back of the club shirts and we look forward to supporting St Helens off the field and watching them succeed on it.

“We are thrilled to be part of such an incredible team which will undoubtedly enhance the future of Bartercard.”