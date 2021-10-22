St Helens hooker Aaron Smith to spend next season on loan at Leigh Centurions

Aaron Smith. Picture: SWPix

The 25-year-old Smith was restricted to just nine appearances for the champions in 2021, seven of them from the bench, and will fall further down the pecking order next year following the signing of Parramatta hooker Joey Lussick.

Smith, who played for England Knights against Jamaica a week ago, made five appearances for the Centurions on dual registration in 2019.

Leigh head of rugby Chris Chester said: “Aaron has been a great player for Saints but, with his game time limited, will now have the opportunity to play regularly for the next 12 months.

“He’s been a great understudy to James Roby and has got a really good work ethic and skill base. Everyone I’ve spoken to gives him good wraps and says what a good kid he is.”

St Helens coach Kristian Woolf said: “I want to wish Aaron all the best at Leigh next season.