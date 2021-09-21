St Helens hand veteran prop Kyle Amor new contract for 2022

Kyle Amor. Picture: SWPix

The 34-year-old Cumbrian has made 206 appearances for Saints since joining them from Wakefield in 2013 and was in the side that won the Grand Final in 2014, 2019 and 2020.

St Helens coach Kristian Woolf said: “Over the last two years, Kyle has proven to be a valuable member of the team both on and off the field.

“Kyle has taken on a lot of responsibility and played a lot of minutes for us this season and he has really proven that he can play that role where needed and when it is a shorter minute role.

“He can also come on with his experience and give us a steady head in tough periods.

“He has a great work ethic and has worked hard in the pre-season to put himself in a position to be in the team and those sorts of attributes make him valuable to us, whilst he also has a real good personality in and around the group.”

Amor, who was a tryscorer in Saints’ Challenge Cup win over Castleford at Wembley in July, said: “I am over the moon to go around again at this great club.

“It is a club that means an awful lot to me and it has done since the day I walked into the building back in 2013 so to stay on again is a massive plus for myself.

“My goal last year when I extended my deal, was to go again this year and thankfully I have done that now.