St Helens forward Sione Mata’utia to miss Challenge Cup final after appeal fails
St Helens forward Sione Mata’utia will miss Saturday’s Challenge Cup final against Castleford after winning only one of his appeals against two one-match bans.
Wednesday, 14th July 2021, 6:58 am
Mata’utia, who is in his first season in Super League, was charged by the Rugby Football League’s match review panel with two separate Grade B offences during Saints’ 30-14 win over Wakefield last Friday and handed a one-match penalty notice for each one.
The 25-year-old Australia international was successful in having a dangerous contact charge downgraded but failed to overturn a one-match ban for a high tackle.
It means that Mata’utia, who was joined at the hearing by an independent tribunal by coach Kristian Woolf, will miss out on a duel with older brother Peter, the Castleford centre, at Wembley.