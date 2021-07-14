St Helens forward Sione Mata’utia to miss Challenge Cup final after appeal fails

Sione Mata’utia

Mata’utia, who is in his first season in Super League, was charged by the Rugby Football League’s match review panel with two separate Grade B offences during Saints’ 30-14 win over Wakefield last Friday and handed a one-match penalty notice for each one.

The 25-year-old Australia international was successful in having a dangerous contact charge downgraded but failed to overturn a one-match ban for a high tackle.