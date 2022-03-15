St Helens forward Sione Mata'utia handed two match ban

Sione Mata'utia. Picture: SWPix

It followed a Grade B reckless high tackle on George Williams which means he will miss Saturday's trip to Toulouse.

Team-mates Lewis Dodd, Mark Percival, Tommy Makinson and Curtis Sironen also appeared 'in the dock' on a number of charges but no further action was taken against the quartet.

Wolves prop Joe Philbin was found guilty of a Grade A dangerous tackle but avoided any punishment.

Prop forwards Jordan Dezaria (Catalans) and Kaide Ellis (Wigan) are both facing bans of up to eight matches after being charged with Grade E offences following their dismissal in Saturday’s Super League game in Perpignan.

The players were shown red cards by referee Robert Hicks 10 minutes from the end of the Dragons’ 28-0 victory for punching and were referred by the Rugby Football League’s match review panel to a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday evening.

Grade E offences normally carry a suspension of between four and eight matches.

Ellis’ front row team-mate Brad Singleton has been given a two-match penalty notice for a Grade B offence of a late hit in the same match while Catalans prop Gil Dudson was issued with a caution for leading with his elbow.

Warrington second rower Ellis Robson, who is on loan at Toulouse, has been given a one-match penalty notice for a Grade B crusher tackle during the French club’s 18-8 defeat at Wakefield.

Hull prop Kane Evans, who was sin-binned six minutes into his full Super League debut at Leeds last Thursday, has been given a two-match penalty notice for what the panel said was a Grade B reckless high tackle.