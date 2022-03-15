St Helens forward Sione Mata'utia handed two match ban
Head coach Kristian Woolf, who revealed he had several injury worries after the home win over the Warrington Wolves on Friday, suffered another blow when powerhouse forward Sione Mata'utia was handed a two match ban by the RL disciplinary panel on Monday.
It followed a Grade B reckless high tackle on George Williams which means he will miss Saturday's trip to Toulouse.
Team-mates Lewis Dodd, Mark Percival, Tommy Makinson and Curtis Sironen also appeared 'in the dock' on a number of charges but no further action was taken against the quartet.
Wolves prop Joe Philbin was found guilty of a Grade A dangerous tackle but avoided any punishment.
Prop forwards Jordan Dezaria (Catalans) and Kaide Ellis (Wigan) are both facing bans of up to eight matches after being charged with Grade E offences following their dismissal in Saturday’s Super League game in Perpignan.
The players were shown red cards by referee Robert Hicks 10 minutes from the end of the Dragons’ 28-0 victory for punching and were referred by the Rugby Football League’s match review panel to a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday evening.
Grade E offences normally carry a suspension of between four and eight matches.
Ellis’ front row team-mate Brad Singleton has been given a two-match penalty notice for a Grade B offence of a late hit in the same match while Catalans prop Gil Dudson was issued with a caution for leading with his elbow.
Warrington second rower Ellis Robson, who is on loan at Toulouse, has been given a one-match penalty notice for a Grade B crusher tackle during the French club’s 18-8 defeat at Wakefield.
Hull prop Kane Evans, who was sin-binned six minutes into his full Super League debut at Leeds last Thursday, has been given a two-match penalty notice for what the panel said was a Grade B reckless high tackle.
Leeds prop Matt Prior received one match for a Grade B reckless high tackle offence in that match.