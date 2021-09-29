St Helens forward Morgan Knowles wary of threat Leeds can pose

Morgan Knowles

The Aussie will reveal his squad at lunch-time today (Wednesday) but is keeping his cards close to his chest over what the final line-up will be.

''You'll all know when the players come out,'' Woolf told yesterday's Zoom press conference.

He insisted it would involve the club's most consistent players during the past five or six weeks and added: ''The team picks itself.''

The head coach went on: ''We've played our best footy in recent weeks and hopefully we will put it together again on Friday.''

It's a view shared by loose forward Morgan Knowles who is back to his best after missing the early part of the season with a thumb injury which required surgery.

The 24-year old Cumbrian said of the Roses battle: "Leeds have a good team and are a threat all over the park and I'm under no illusion that it won't be easy for us.