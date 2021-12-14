St Helens forward Morgan Knowles to make Challenge Cup draw

Wembley winner Morgan Knowles will make the first and second draws for the 2022 Betfred Challenge Cup at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium tonight. Picture: SWPix

The draws, which include 28 teams from the community game returning to the competition after a Covid-enforced absence in 2020 as well as 10 teams from Betfred League 1, will be broadcast live on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport app and the RFL’s Our League web and app from 5.30pm.

The first round of the 2022 Betfred Challenge Cup will be played on the weekend of January 15-16, with the second round two weeks later – the start of the road to the final which will break new ground at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday May 28.

The first round will include 28 teams from the community game. The 14 winners will then be joined by 10 teams from Betfred League 1 for the second round – including four clubs who have won the Challenge Cup previously in its 125-year history (Hunslet, Oldham, Rochdale Hornets and Swinton Lions) as well as the recently renamed Midlands Hurricanes.

Knowles, a 25-year-old forward from Barrow-in-Furness who made a try-scoring debut for England against the Combined Nations All Stars in June, was a member of the Saints' team who beat Castleford Tigers in the 2021 Betfred Challenge Cup Final at Wembley – his second final, as he also played in the defeat by Warrington Wolves in 2019.

Michael Dawson, a Yorkshireman from Northallerton, made 236 appearances for Spurs from 2005-14, including two seasons as captain, and won four England caps in 2010-11, starting and ending his professional career with Nottingham Forest and also making 122 appearances in four seasons with Hull City.

Ball Numbers

First Round

1 Bentley

2 Bridgend Blue Bulls

3 British Army

4 Edinburgh Eagles

5 Ellenborough Rangers

6 Featherstone Lions

7 Galway Tribesmen

8 Great Britain Police

9 Hunslet Club Parkside

10 Jarrow Vikings

11 Leigh Miners Rangers

12 Lock Lane

13 London Chargers

14 Milford

15 Orrell St James

16 Pilkington Recs

17 RAF

18 Rochdale Mayfield

19 Royal Navy

20 Siddal

21 Stanningley

22 Thatto Heath Crusaders

23 Thornhill Trojans

24 Upton

25 West Hull

26 Wests Warriors

27 Wigan St Patricks

28 York Acorn

Second Round

1-14 First Round winners

15 Doncaster

16 Hunslet

17 Keighley Cougars

18 London Skolars

19 Midlands Hurricanes

20 North Wales Crusaders

21 Oldham

22 Rochdale Hornets

23 Swinton Lions

24 West Wales Raiders

Betfred Challenge Cup 2022

First round (14 ties) – January 15-16

Second round (12 ties) – January 29-30 – Betfred League 1 clubs enter

Third round (6 ties) – February 12-13

Fourth round (10 ties) – February 26-27 – Betfred Championship clubs enter

Fifth round (5 ties) – March 12-13

Sixth round (8 ties) – March 26-27 – Betfred Super League clubs enter

Quarter finals – April 9-10

Semi-finals – Saturday May 7 at Elland Road, Leeds