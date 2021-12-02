St Helens forward Morgan Knowles to be ready for new season

Morgan Knowles

The 25-year-old Cumbrian picked up an ankle injury during the first half of England' s 30-10 victory over France at the Stade Gilbert Brutus, Perpignan, in late October, but Woolf told Saints' TV: ''I expect Morgan to return to the group just after Christmas and I'm confident he will be fit by the beginning of the new season.''

He is Saints' only genuine injury concern as they prepare for the defence of the Super League title and the Challenge Cup, knowing every other club will be desperately keen to knock them off their lofty perch.

The Aussie said: ''We have to make ourselves as bullet-proof as possible in terms of work and improving our skills and will then up the ante.

''We have started pre-season training with a base fitness rather than where we eventually need to be.''

Woolf is also pleased with how the players, including the newcomers, appear to have maintained their fitness levels in the off-season.

He added: ''Everyone has returned looking refreshed. Their attitude has been first class and skill levels exceptional."