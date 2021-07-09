St Helens forward Matty Lees has Wembley spot in his sights

Matty Lees. Picture: SWPix

Lees, who has been absent since suffering an ankle injury a few months ago which required surgery, is set to play a part in Saints' Betfred Super League clash against Wakefield Trinity at the Mobile Rocket Stadium tonight (Friday),kick-off 7.45pm, and determined to demonstrate to head coach Kristian Woolf that he is match fit and rarin' to go.

The 23-year-old prop forward said: ''If I play against Trinity, I'm expecting to be given limited time due to being out for so long and how I react will be key.

''We have a competitive squad which is hard to get into but I know what I need to do in order to make the Wembley line up.''

He added: ''It has been a tough and frustrating year for me up to now but I am hoping to put that behind me, especially after missing the 2019 final against Warrington Wolves through injury.''

Woolf said:''Matty missed out on a number of big things in 2019 and got the opportunity to make a little bit of amends at the end of last year when we beat Wigan in the Grand Final.

“Like every player, he wants to be involved in all the big games and he’s certainly a player we want for all occasions.''

Trinity are not always easy to handle on their old fashioned ground but are often unpredictable, scaling the heights one week and then plunging to the depths of despair seven days later.