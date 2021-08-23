St Helens forward James Bentley given one match ban

James Bentley has been given a one-match ban by the RFL Match Review Panel following an incident in the derby match at the DW Stadium on Friday night.

The panel have penalised the no-nonsense Saints' forward for 'striking, kicking and making light contact' with Wigan’s John Bateman, which has been deemed as a Grade A offence and a one match suspension.

The charge means he will subsequently miss Saints’ match with Leigh Centurions on Thursday but will return for Monday’s clash with Warrington at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Fans can buy tickets for Thursday’s clash with Leigh – who won their first game of the season on Sunday – on line, while tickets for Warrington will be revealed in due course.

John Bateman was also charged with a one match penalty notice. He has been charged with a Grade A foul and abusive language in the 50th minute.

Wigan’s Willie Isa, who was also sent to the sin bin, has been banned for a total of four matches following a Grade A charge (1 match) and a Grade C strike (3 matches).

Wigan head coach Adrian Lam said the club will consider appealing.

Lam said: “It’s not ideal that we’ve got two players in this position this week. These little indiscretions keep popping up and it’s not good enough.

“I’m trying to promote the fact that we need to be disciplined. We need to keep our heads and coolness.

“There was a lot of emotion last weekend and that has to be taken into consideration when making these decisions.

“We’ll have a look at that in depth and see if there’s a case for us to challenge.”

Wigan pair Isa and Bateman are set to miss Wednesday’s home Super League clash against another arch-rival, Leeds Rhinos, with the former unlikely to feature again before the final Super League game of the season.

Isa was given a one-match penalty notice for using his shoulder on Jack Welsby against St Helens and a three-match ban for striking with his forearm in a high tackle on Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, for which he was sin-binned.

Bateman’s one-game ban is for “foul and abusive language” after he was sin-binned for a second time in the defeat to St Helens.

Lam indicated the club would take a closer look into Bateman’s ban, but admitted he was more disappointed in the fact that it was for dissent.

“Yes, absolutely,” Lam said. “But we’ll have to have a look at that. The decision, I think we’re going to fight, but we need to take in a little more detail before we make a decision.