St Helens forward Curtis Sironen receives one match suspension

Curtis Sironen. Picture: SWPix

The 28-year-old Sydney-born player was handed a one-match penalty noticet by an RL Disciplinary Panel today (Monday) after an incident in Saints' home game against Wakefield Trinity on Friday when he was sent to the sin-bin for a late hit on Eddie Battye and subsequently ruled out for a week on a grade B offence.

Despite the clash still being a month away, Saints are already selling tickets for their War of the Roses Roses showdown against Leeds Rhinos at Headingley on Friday, April 1.

Standing tickets will be located on the western terrace, while seated tickets will be located in block A of the north stand.

Sign up to our daily The St Helens Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tickets prices

Ticket Class/StandingSeating

Adult £24.00/£32.00

Concessions 65+ £16.00/£25.00

Young Adult 17-20 £16.00/£25.00

Student £16.00/£25.00

Junior (Under 16 )£12.00/£20.00

Junior Member £5.00/£5.00

Tickets can be purchased online via the ticket office, or by telephone on 01744 455052. Sales will end at noon on Thursday, March 31.

The Super League junior swap scheme has also been replaced by a new deal which offers junior members £5 tickets for all away games. Under 5s are free on the western terrace but a ticket in the north stand is priced at £8.

Coach travel is priced at £11 for 2022 members and £13 for non-members. Transport will depart from the Totally Wicked Stadium at 5pm on Friday, April 1.