St Helens forward Curtis Sironen receives one match suspension
Only three matches into his Super League career at Saints, the versatile Curtis Sironen now finds himself forced to remain on the sidelines when the champions face Hull KR at the Sewell Group Craven Park on Friday.
The 28-year-old Sydney-born player was handed a one-match penalty noticet by an RL Disciplinary Panel today (Monday) after an incident in Saints' home game against Wakefield Trinity on Friday when he was sent to the sin-bin for a late hit on Eddie Battye and subsequently ruled out for a week on a grade B offence.
Despite the clash still being a month away, Saints are already selling tickets for their War of the Roses Roses showdown against Leeds Rhinos at Headingley on Friday, April 1.
Standing tickets will be located on the western terrace, while seated tickets will be located in block A of the north stand.
Tickets prices
Ticket Class/StandingSeating
Adult £24.00/£32.00
Concessions 65+ £16.00/£25.00
Young Adult 17-20 £16.00/£25.00
Student £16.00/£25.00
Junior (Under 16 )£12.00/£20.00
Junior Member £5.00/£5.00
Tickets can be purchased online via the ticket office, or by telephone on 01744 455052. Sales will end at noon on Thursday, March 31.
The Super League junior swap scheme has also been replaced by a new deal which offers junior members £5 tickets for all away games. Under 5s are free on the western terrace but a ticket in the north stand is priced at £8.
Coach travel is priced at £11 for 2022 members and £13 for non-members. Transport will depart from the Totally Wicked Stadium at 5pm on Friday, April 1.
2022 members will need to login to their online account to receive a discount and a further reminder that ticket prices will increase by £3 on the day of the game so fans are advised to purchase well in advance.