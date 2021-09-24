St Helens fined for RFL Covid protocol breaches following postponements

St Helens have been fined £5,000, of which £1,000 is suspended until the end of the season, for breaches of the Rugby Football League’s Covid protocols.

The punishment follows the reigning Super League champions’ decision to postpone two of their Betfred Super League fixtures in July.

The RFL says the fine is at a low level to reflect their co-operation with its investigation and the unique circumstances following their victory in the Betfred Challenge Cup final at Wembley.

The governing body says they also took into account the fact that both fixtures were home games, meaning that St Helens have already suffered a financial penalty through the loss of ticket and commercial revenue.

St Helens are the fourth Super League club to be fined for breaches of the Covid protocols this season.

Castleford were fined £35,000 (£15,000 of which was suspended for two years) for failing to fulfil a match against St Helens on June 30 and for breaching coronavirus protocols on the return coach journey from the Challenge Cup final.

A subsequent Covid-19 outbreak at the club led to the postponement of additional league games against Catalans Dragons and Leigh.