St Helens face waiting game over fitness of stand-off Jonny Lomax

Jonny Lomax

Lomax was helped from the field in the second half with a leg problem, and although the loss of the half-back did not have an effect on the game, he could be missing for a number of weeks.

“He has copped something around the hamstring region,” said Woolf. “It was a funny one with him getting caught in an awkward position. We don’t know how bad it is. We’ll know more in a few days. He’s one of our best players.

“Whether it’s one, two games or whatever it is, he’ll be a big loss. All early signs are that we won’t have him for Monday at least.”

Centurions coach Kurt Haggerty felt his side did the club proud despite the heavy defeat.

The Centurions more than matched the Saints for an hour, but they conceded a few late tries to make the scoreline more one-sided than it should have been.

“I thought the scoreline flattered them at the end,” said Haggerty.

Haggerty cannot fault the effort from his players, and he wants them to enjoy the time they have left together before the end of the season.

“The effort has been there every week,” he added. “For the situation we are in at the bottom of the table, the players have been fantastic.