St Helens face tough opening to 2022 season

The reigning champions couldn't have hand-picked tougher opening matches than a home clash against the Catalans Dragons , who they beat 12-10 in last year's Grand Final at Old Trafford, and then face a tiring two and a half hour trip to Hull FC the following weekend where the fixture kicks-off at 12.30pm and will be screened live by Channel 4.

History will also be made when they face newly-promoted Toulouse Olympique in Super League for the first time but Saints' fans will have been more interested to know the dates of the derby showdowns with Wigan Warriors and to a slightly lesser extent Warrington Wolves who are now under the wings of former Castleford Tigers' head coach Daryl Powell.