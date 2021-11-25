St Helens face tough opening to 2022 season
Saints will be given an early test of their title credentials when the 2022 Betfred Super League gets under way in February.
The reigning champions couldn't have hand-picked tougher opening matches than a home clash against the Catalans Dragons, who they beat 12-10 in last year's Grand Final at Old Trafford, and then face a tiring two and a half hour trip to Hull FC the following weekend where the fixture kicks-off at 12.30pm and will be screened live by Channel 4.
History will also be made when they face newly-promoted Toulouse Olympique in Super League for the first time but Saints' fans will have been more interested to know the dates of the derby showdowns with Wigan Warriors and to a slightly lesser extent Warrington Wolves who are now under the wings of former Castleford Tigers' head coach Daryl Powell.
Fixtures
Thursday, February 10, Catalans Dragons (h) 8pm.
Saturday, February 19, Hull FC (a) 12.30pm.
Friday, February 25, Wakefield Trinity (h) 8pm.
Sunday, March 6, Hull KR (a) 3pm.
Friday, March 11, Warrington Wolves (h) 8pm.
Saturday, March 19 ,Toulouse Olympique (a) 6pm.
Friday, April 1, Leeds Rhinos (a) 8pm.
Friday, April 15, Wigan Warriors (h) 3pm.
Monday, April 18, Huddersfield Giants (a) 3pm.
Friday, April 22, Castleford Tigers (a) 8pm.
Friday, April 29, Salford Red Devils (h) 8pm.
Friday, May 13, Hull FC (h) 8pm.
Thursday, May 19, Warrington Wolves (a) 8pm.
Saturday, June 4, Toulouse Olympique (a) 6pm.
Sunday, June 12, Hull KR (h) 3pm.
Thursday, June 23, Leeds Rhinos (h) 8pm
Saturday, July 2, Catalans Dragons (a) 7pm.
Saturday, July 9, Wigan Warriors (Magic Weekend) 4.45pm.
Friday, July 15, Huddersfield Giants (h) 8pm.
Sunday, July 24, Wakefield Trinity (a) 3pm.
Sunday, July 31, Salford Red Devils (a) 3pm.
Friday, August 5, Castleford Tigers (h) 8pm.
Sunday, August 14, Hull FC (a) 3pm.
Friday, August 19, Hull KR (h) 8pm.
Friday, August 26, Wigan Warriors (a) 8pm.
Monday, August 29, Wakefield Trinity (h) 3pm.
Saturday, September 3, Toulouse Olympique (h) 3pm.
*Matches are subject to change to accommodate TV coverage.