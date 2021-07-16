St Helens enjoy 'sharp and intense' session at Wembley ahead of final
Saints underwent a 'tough, short, sharp and intense' training session at Wembley this afternoon ahead of tomorrow's Betfred Challenge Cup Final against the Castleford Tigers, according to powerhouse forward Morgan Knowles.
Friday, 16th July 2021, 7:02 pm
Updated
Friday, 16th July 2021, 7:04 pm
The 24-year-old Cumbrian, who was a member of the side beaten 18-4 by Warrington Wolves in the 2019 final, said: ''It was an enjoyable captain's run and we are much calmer than we were two years ago when we reached the final and everyone is definitely getting their heads around the job in hand.''
Head coach Kristian Woolf said: ''I think it is going to be a cracker involving two teams who like to play good football and everyone is looking forward to it.
''The temperature is expected to be red-hot and is likely to play a part in the outcome.''