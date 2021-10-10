St Helens duo Lewis Dodd and Matty Lees named in England Knights squad

Lewis Dodd. Picture: SWPix

If passed fit the Saints duo will join the squad later in the week after their Old Trafford heroics.

Will Pryce, son of former Great Britain and Saints stand-off Leon Pryce, has been selected by coach Paul Anderson, who is placing the emphasis on youth with a eye on the 2025 World Cup.

Pryce, who burst onto the Super League scene with Huddersfield in 2021, scoring six tries in the Giants’ last 13 matches of the season, is one of five teenagers named.

The squad includes 17-year-old Leeds centre Levi Edwards and 20-year-old former Croydon Hurricanes forward Kai Pearce-Paul, who made a big impact with Wigan in 2021.

Anderson said: “Through the Knights programme we’re investing in the future of England Rugby League and, although we’ve had a few injuries and promotions to the senior set-up, it’s created opportunities for others to come in and show what they can do.

“I’m really excited about working with this group of players and helping them realise their potential.

“For some of these players the chance to represent the senior side may come at next year’s World Cup, for others it might be 2025.”