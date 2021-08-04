St Helens duo go on loan at Leigh Centurions

Josh Eaves. Picture: SWpix

Both players started the season with Leigh and Foster has made a full recovery after being injured on his debut against Wigan Warriors.

Leigh Centurions interim head coach Kurt Haggerty said: “It’s great to have Matty and Josh on loan with us, they both bring energy and professionalism.

Both players are thought highly of from their previous loan spell with the club so it’s great to have them back with us.”

Twenty-three-year old Eaves is a hooker who progressed through the Saints Academy system before making his first professional appearance in 2018. He has spent time with Whitehaven and Wakefield on loan as well as two spells with Leigh, the first being in 2019.

Foster, another Saints Academy product, is a backrower who has represented England at under 16 level.