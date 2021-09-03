St Helens donate 3,000 tickets to NHS for Leeds game

St Helens have donated tickets to the local NHS branches as a tribute and token of gratitude for the game against Leeds Rhinos

More than 3,000 tickets for the Betfred Super League home fixture against Leeds Rhinos on Friday, September 10, have been distributed to a variety of local NHS bodies. including the St.Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospital NHS Trust, St Helens Clinical Commissioning Group, Merseycare NHS Trust and the North West Ambulance Service, among others.

Chief executive Mike Rush said: "The NHS has worked tirelessly to battle the effects of the pandemic, both regionally and nationally, and as a club, we want to take the opportunity to show our huge gratitude with complimentary tickets to one of the biggest home games of the season.

Mr Rush added:''We are delighted to be able to show our gratitude to the local NHS staff who worked so hard and sacrificed so much for us during unprecedented times.

''We have worked very closely with the NHS in the Totally Wicked Stadium’s capacity as a key vaccine centre and our ticket initiative for this fixture further strengthens the ties between ourselves and our local NHS services.

''''We hope as many staff as possible will come and enjoy the match and the occasion.

"At the same time we should also like to thank our opponents in the match, the Leeds Rhinos, for assisting us to accommodate this initiative.”