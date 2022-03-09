St Helens continue to show their support for Tonga

Saints coach Kristian Woolf. Picture: SWPix

Will Hopoate said he and his fellow countrymen, Konrad Hurrell and Agnatius Passi, had been overwhelmed by the response of the public for help in rebuilding the island after the club launched their 'Saints Supporting Tonga' initiative, urging fans to donate replicate shirts and sports equipment which will be sent to Tonga to provide children with valuable clothing and resources.

The Saints' squad will also wear special warm-up tops ahead of the game with Warrington, as well as a version of their home kit which will have a Tongan flag emblazoned on the front.

The players and sponsors, O'Neil, have also donated kit to the cause. All kinds of gifts will be welcome, including cash, and will be shipped to those in need.

Head coach Kristian Woolf, who is also Tonga boss, will now be turning his attention on Friday's derby and has named the following 21-man squad:

1, Jack Welsby, 2, Tommy Makinson, 3. Will Hopoate, 4. Mark Percival, 6. Jonny Lomax, 7. Lewis Dodd, 8. Alex Walmsley, 9. James Roby, 10. Matty Lees, 11, Sione Mata’utia, 12, Joe Batchelor, 13, Morgan Knowles, 14. Joey Lussick, 15. LMS, 16. Curtis Sironen, 17. Agnatius Paasi, 18. Kyle Amor, 20. James Bell, 21. Josh Simm, 22. Ben Davies, 27. Jon Bennison.

Three players will definitely marked absent from the St Helens-Warrington encounter after picking up bans in round four.

Saints' Konrad Hurrell was handed a one-match penalty notice for a grade A late hit in the champions' win at Hull KR, while Joe Batchelor (late hit) received a caution, but no further action was taken against Agnatius Paasi for an alleged shoulder charge.

However, Warrington emerged from their home defeat against the Catalans Dragons more scathed. Former Wigan Warriors winger Josh Charnley suffered two penalty notices for grade A strikes and team-mate Matt Davis one for a dangerous tackle.

Wolf declared: "Warrington wil have been stung by their performance last week against the Catalans Dragons judging by post-match reports and like us will want to come out firing on all cylinders.

''History suggests there is not a great deal of love lost between the two clubs but it is a big occasion and we will both be looking forward to it.

''We have more improvement in our locker and hopefully can plant some seeds of doubt in Warrington's mind."

Wolves coach Daryl Powell will be looking for 'a quick fix' as Warrington attempt to bounce back after a 24-18 home defeat against the Dragons.

Saints will be favourites to keep the Wolves from the door and extend their 100 per cent record to five games games and Powell, in his first year in charge at the Halliwell-Jones Stadium, knows he needs a top rate performance from his players to take anything from what is always a tough and feisty derby encounter.

''I was disappointed at every level against the French side and told my players after the game it was not acceptable,'' declared the former Castleford Tigers boss, who will be looking for a vast improvement in his team's attitude and mentality if they want to avoid a second successive setback.

He added: "We've got to fix ourselves up pretty quick and I'm expecting a response straight away from the players against Saints but it will be a difficult task."

Warrington Wolves squad: Matty Ashton Joe Bullock, Rob Butler, Daryl Clarke, Jason Clarke, Mike Cooper, Ben Currie, Jack Darbyshire, Riley Dean, Oliver Holmes, Jack Hughes, Toby King, Ellis Longstaff, Peter Mata'utia, Robbie Mullhern, Joe Philbin, Stefan Ratchford, Josh Thewlis, Danny Walker, Gareth Widdop, George Williams.