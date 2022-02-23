St Helens coach Kristian Woolf happy with start to 2022
Everything is going to plan at this moment in time for defending Betfred Super League champions St Helens.
Two wins on the trot against the Catalans Dragons and Hull FC has already lifted them to the summit of the table - even if only on the strength of a superior for and against column than the chasing pack.
Head coach Kristian Woolf believes it is an excellent base for going forward in a bid to achieve a record-breaking sequence of titles and the next hurdle comes in the shape of Wakefield Trinity who visit the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday night (kick-off 8pm)
Woolf said: "It is exactly the start to the season we wanted when we have a fit and healthy squad available and everyone is fighting for a spot. They are all putting up their hands-up to play and taking their chances when they come around.''
Wakefield have lost their opening two fixtures against the Catalans Dragons and Hull FC and hover in the bottom half of the table - but Saints will be taking nothing for granted
''Luck hasn't been on their side in the first two fixtures but they will provide us with a dangerous challenge,'' said the Aussie.
Head coach Willie Poching, who took over the top job at Belle Vue last September, said: ''Teams like St Helens don't give you a millimetre and you can't afford to miss any chances which come your way.
''It will be a tough assignment but we are ready for what lies ahead.''