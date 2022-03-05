St Helens coach Kristian Woolf hails team's character after win at Hull KR

Alex Walmsley celebrates scoring a try against Hull KR with Will Hopoate and Mark Percival. Picture: SWPix

Saints remain undefeated after inflicting an eight-try demolition on Rovers, and Woolf said: “I’m really happy.

“It’s a tough trip to come on the day, and some tough conditions as well. We had a great attitude as well.

“There was some tough periods early on as well, but we showed great intensity. Overall, I thought our defence was terrific.

Sign up to our daily The St Helens Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“They’ve got a great attitude at the moment, they’re turning up for each other.”

Tommy Makinson scored a hat-trick and added five from eight conversions, while team-mates Lewis Dodd and Sione Mata’utia each grabbed braces and Woolf praised the performances of the trio.

“Tommy had an exceptional game,” he said.

“Some of his carries early on really got us on the front foot. He’s always had a terrific ability to find the tryline.

“I thought Sione was terrific. He’s been our best over the opening rounds, he’s been really consistent.

“He’s doing a great job with and without the ball. He’s in a really good place.

“Lewis has got a great kicking game, he’s getting better and better in how he manages the game.

“I love the way Lewis is backing himself and I love the way he’s defending too. He’s only going to get better.”

Hull KR coach Tony Smith has spoken out in opposition to rugby league’s six again law, describing it as a “horrible rule” that most coaches dislike.

The controversial Six Again rule was introduced into the NRL in 2020 during the pandemic and then brought into Super League in an attempt to speed up the game, allowing teams to receive a six again for ruck infringements rather than a penalty.

Saints’ victory over Rovers on Friday night featured a large number of six again decisions that went against both teams.

“It’s a horrible rule,” Smith said. “We’re now seeing the real extent of it. When it first came in we were all saying ‘isn’t it great we don’t have penalties’.

“But every coach will tell you if they’re honest enough that they’d rather a slow play the ball and more tackles and six agains, than a fast play the ball and away you go and you’re on the backfoot and you get rammed back up the rest of the field.

“Without instructing players to do it, it’s one of those rules that’s blown up in our face.

“When it was a full penalty, you used to get filthy when someone held somebody down for too long and you gave away a penalty and that marched them up the field.

“Now, they’re willy-nilly aren’t they? Anytime you get the opposition under pressure you just go for a slow play the ball.”

Smith admitted his team were disappointing against Saints, who ran in eight tries.

“We were way off what we’re capable off, but I’m not going to bash my boys too much,” he added.