St Helens coach Kristian Woolf finds the positives in win over Dragons

St Helens fans celebrate Lachlan Coote scores against the Dragons

Full-back Lachlan Coote scored 18 points with seven goals from as many attempts and one of his side’s five tries as second-placed Saints avenged their 20-16 defeat in Perpignan in May.

“I’m happy that we did what we had to do,” said Woolf. “I thought once we got out to 18-0, we dropped our intensity a bit and didn’t really pick it up until we went down to 12 men.

“It was a real stop-start, slow game but the positives are we found 34 points in terrible conditions.”

Woolf was especially pleased with scrum-half Lewis Dodd, who continues to impress as an understudy to the injured Theo Fages.

“I’m really happy with how Lewis is coming along,” he said. “He’s got terrific confidence and we’ve got terrific confidence in him and you can see why. He’s doing a lot of good things and he’s only going to get better.

“He came up with a couple of really big plays. He has a terrific step off both feet and can play with instinct. Where he is going to learn is in his game management.”

Catalans Dragons coach Steve McNamara was thrilled with the performance of his young team despite watching their club record 12-match winning run come to an abrupt end with a 34-12 defeat by champions St Helens.

In the absence of eight regulars through injury, McNamara fielded no fewer than 11 home-grown players, including two debutants in Cesar Rouge and Corentin Le Cam, and he was delighted with their efforts, especially after trailing 18-0 after 16 minutes.

It was only the second defeat of the season for the Dragons but McNamara says there were plenty of positives for his club, who stay top of the table on win percentage.

“I couldn’t be happier,” he said. “I thought the young players were great. They’ve dipped their toe in the water and know what it feels like at the highest level.

“It was very difficult for them all to come in at once but I thought they did a tremendous job.

“They could have been shell-shocked with the start we made but they dug in really well.”

McNamara says he was down to his last 18 fit players, including forward Joel Tomkins who defied an elbow injury to play, and suffered further knocks during the game to Paul Seguier, Benjamin Jullien, Mathieu Laguerre and Joe Chan.

“We had 18 standing before kick-off and we lost our bench completely before the end but we still found a way to keep moving,” he said.

“It was important with the young team we had out there that we started well but James Maloney missed an early kick to touch and we didn’t see much of the ball after that.

“So it wasn’t the start we wanted but I wanted the team to show their character today regardless and I thought they did that in abundance.