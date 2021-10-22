St Helens coach Kristian Woolf aiming for more success in 2022

St Helens coach Kristian Woolf

But the ultra professional Aussie, whose extended contract runs out at the end of next year, insists he will be targeting all the major domestic honours once again - the Challenge Cup, the League Leaders' Shield and the Grand Final crown - and then no doubt hoping to put the icing on the cake by steering Tonga to victory in the World Cup Final!

Woolf said: ''Obviously we, as a club, will be chasing every piece of silverware on offer next season but it will be a big challenge and sometimes you need a little bit of luck on the way.

''We have a special group of players here - some of whom can only get better with more experience - and will continue to show the same kind of hunger, competitiveness and determination which brought us success in 2021.''

Reflecting on the past season, the boss added: "It was a very special year but you cannot play at the same high level every single week and our form fluctuated in the early weeks of the campaign.