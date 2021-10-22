St Helens coach Kristian Woolf aiming for more success in 2022
When he leaves our shores - probably at the end of 2022 - Saints' head coach Kristian Woolf will depart full of memories which he says will last him a life-time.
But the ultra professional Aussie, whose extended contract runs out at the end of next year, insists he will be targeting all the major domestic honours once again - the Challenge Cup, the League Leaders' Shield and the Grand Final crown - and then no doubt hoping to put the icing on the cake by steering Tonga to victory in the World Cup Final!
Woolf said: ''Obviously we, as a club, will be chasing every piece of silverware on offer next season but it will be a big challenge and sometimes you need a little bit of luck on the way.
''We have a special group of players here - some of whom can only get better with more experience - and will continue to show the same kind of hunger, competitiveness and determination which brought us success in 2021.''
Reflecting on the past season, the boss added: "It was a very special year but you cannot play at the same high level every single week and our form fluctuated in the early weeks of the campaign.
''However, we moved up a gear after the 26-12 Betfred Challenge Cup Final victory over Castleford and the subsequent 42-10 win at Hull FC was the turning point for us.''