St Helens chairman's praise for coach Kristian Woolf

St Helens chairman Eamonn McManus. Picture: SWpix

Holbrook had parted on a high, helping the club to win the 2019 Grand Final against Salford Red Devils and left his successor with a 'beat that' challenge.

But in two seasons at the Totally Wicked Stadium Woolf has taken the champions to a higher level and on the way to earning two Grand Final victories and a first Betfred Challenge Cup triumph since 2008 - justifying Saints' decision to bring him on board.

Chairman Eamonn McManus said: ''We had been tracking Kristian for sometime and felt he was the best candidate for the job.

''He brought his own straightforward personality to the club, including honesty, toughness and an uncompromising attitude and this is reflected in the way we play and the results achieved.''

Mr McManus added: ''I also greatly admire him for taking over a championship-winning team, which isn't always easy, and keeping us at the top of the tree.

''Success goes in cycles - and we are enjoying it now - but hope it will be just the same in the years ahead. Let's relish it while we can.''

Mr McManus put on his diplomatic hat when asked by broadcaster Stuart Pyke on the latest Saints' podcast if he regarded the squad in the last few years the best in their history.