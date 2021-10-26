St Helens chairman says fans can help get club finances 'back on track'

Eamonn McManus. Picture: SWPix

It all came out of the blue some 18 months ago but chairman and owner Eamonn McManus insisted this week that it was time to 'get back on track'.

The former Hong Kong banker said: ''Income has been lacking for the last two years, which is painfully obvious, and financial damage has been done.

''We have suffered a degree of debt but we can deal with the present problems and get on an even keel again with the help of our fans who have sacrificed so much in the last couple of years.

''We are also hoping the majority of our supporters will be back next season so we can build crowds to the same level as they were pre-Covid-19."

The chairman also revealed that, as well as the current fans, they would be targeting the younger generation of potential supporters and the club's commercial department were working on this currently.

There is unlikely to be a pre-season clash between St Helens and Penrith Panthers for the World Club Challenge, according to McManus.

Mr McManus told the latest club podcast: ''We will explore this but it would be almost impossible to plan in the current climate.