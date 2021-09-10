St Helens chairman Eamonn McManus on working party to examine ways of improving the sport

St Helens chairman Eamonn McManus

The strategic working group will consider the game’s event calendar and competition structures and is separate to a working party set up to re-align the two governing bodies.

The group members are Super League supremos Gary Hetherington (Leeds), Paul Lakin (Hull KR), Eamonn McManus (St Helens) and Stuart Middleton (Warrington), with Karen Moorhouse and Ralph Rimmer representing the RFL.

An RFL spokesman said: “The game has fielded strategic interest from several credible parties in recent months and this group will consider how to make the most of these opportunities for the betterment of the sport in a co-ordinated way.

“The group intends to bring back initial recommendations within three months.”