St Helens chairman Eamonn McManus enjoys cup final success

St Helens owner Eamonn McManus celebrates after the game. Picture: SWpix

What other club supremo would dance around the playing pitch wearing a red and white hat, obviously given to him by a supporter, and waving his hands around like a whirling dervish after the final hooter?

But no one can begrudge him any magic moments after turning a debt-ridden club into one of Rugby League's most successful outfits during the past two decades.

It didn't get off to the best of starts for the former Hong Kong banker with a defeat to Wigan in the 2002 cup final at Murrayfield but since then his record is phenomenal.

He has now been at the helm during five cup final triumphs, four title wins and eight League Leaders' Shield successes, as well as victory in two World Club Challenge showdowns and being named BBC Sports Personality Team of the Year in 2006.

But the show goes on and no doubt he will be encouraging head coach Kristian Woolf to build on Saturday's confidence-boosting conquest of Castleford and set his sights on retaining the Super League crown for the third time on the trot towards the end of the campaign..