St Helens centre Mark Percival ruled out of cup semi-final

Mark Percival

But winger Tommy Makinson returns to the squad and so does fellow winger Regan Grace along with Agnatius Paasi who left the field last week as a precautionary measure.

Head coach Kristian Woolf revealed that Makinson has been training really well and that the medical staff had put him through his paces to ensure he was fit to return.

He comes in for Percival who is suffering from a hamstring problem and expected to be absent for a few weeks.

The game is live on BBC One which kicks off at 2:30pm. It will follow the Saints' Women’s Challenge Cup Final against York which kicks off at 11:15am on BBC2.

Saints fans are also urged to get to the ground early to support the women against the City Knights with the turnstiles opening at 10.15am.

If you were lucky enough to be drawn out of the RFL ticket ballot, your ticket will allow you access to watch all three games. However once you enter the stadium, you are unable to leave and re-enter.

SAINTS 21 MAN SQUAD: 1, Lachlan Coote, 2, Tommy Makinson, 3. Kevin Naiqama, 5, Regan Grace, 6. Jonny Lomax, 7. Theo Fages, 8. Alex Walmsley, 9. James Roby, 11. Joel Thompson, 13, Morgan Knowles, 14. Sione Mata’utia, 15. LMS, 16. Kyle Amor, 17, Agnatius Paasi, 18. Jack Welsby, 19, Aaron Smith, 20, Joe Batchelor, 21. Lewis Dodd, 22. Josh Simm, 25. Dan Norman, 30. Sam Royle.