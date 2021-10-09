St Helens captain Jodie Cunningham warns side of Leeds' dangers ahead of Grand Final

St Helens captain Jodie Cunningham with Leeds' Sophie Nutall. Picture: SWPix

St Helens have not lost a game all season and victory over the Rhinos would complete a clean sweep of the domestic honours.

But the recently-crowned Woman of Steel said: ''Both teams know how to win and I feel one of the plus points for our rivals is that they always turn up for the big games when the pressure is on them.

"No matter what the score line is at half-time, they can 100 per cent turn games around in the second half and have individuals who can turn games on their own."

She added: ''We look forward to these games and when we get the fixture list at the start of the year, the Leeds games are ones we circle.

''It's going to be a tough and tight game with the intense rivalry there for everyone to see but we are well prepared for any eventuality. ''

Squads - Saints: Cunningham, Rotheram, Williams, Hardcastle, Burke, Harris, Whitfield, Jones, Birchall, Rudge (E.), Crowl, Stott (B.), Stott (D.), Akrigg, Travis, Roberts, Bush, Partington, Woosey. Sandham. Rudge (I.)

Leeds: Beevers, Robinson, Kerrigan, Goldthorpe, Butcher, Winfield-Hill, Johnson, Bennett, Staveley, Frain, Nuttall, Priim, Gaines, Hulme, Murray, McCallion, Hornby, Lockwood, Watson.