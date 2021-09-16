St Helens captain James Roby nearing appearance milestone

James Roby

Had boss Kristian Woolf not given the hooker a much-needed rest by omitting him from Friday's squad to face Salford Red Devils at the AJ Bell Stadium, he would have leapfrogged ex-team mate and the club's current assistant coach, Paul Wellens.

But Roby, who made his first team debut in 2004, is likely to climb one rung higher in the table when the play-offs start and hopefully by the end of next season - expected to be his last in a Saints' shirt - he will be the outright leader.

Former Leeds Rhinos captain Kevin Sinfield currently leads the way with 454 appearances followed by Andy Lynch (452), Wellens and Roby (439), Jamie Peacock, (438), Leon Pryce (432), Ben Westwood (430), Rob Burrow (429), Danny Tickle (419) and Keith Senior (413).

*SAINTS' Academy entertain Wakefield Trinity at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Saturday (kick-off noon).