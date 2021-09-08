St Helens captain James Roby fit to face Leeds Rhinos

James Roby

But head coach Kristian Woolf will be without Leeds-bound James Bentley, who he says could miss an 'extended period of the season' and is set to see a specialist next week on a back injury.

Woolf revealed: “It is not a real good one, James has got some ligament damage around his spine.

“James could not finish the game and was in quite severe pain. He is really disappointed and has more appointments with specialists next week and we are obviously hoping on the positive side there.

“We are hoping for the best there – but there is a chance and likelihood that this could be an extended period.

“He is a good player – and you always miss your good players. For whatever period he is out for, we will miss him.”

Agnatius Paasi is also banned after he picked up a two-game ban following a tackle in the golden point defeat to Catalans.

Josh Eaves and Dan Norman come into the squad.

LMS also picked up a knock against Warrington Wolves so he sits this one out, too, which means the boss has only been able to name a 20-man squad.