St Helens captain Jame Roby will 'savour and enjoy' final season

James Roby

The veteran hooker, who made a winning debut as a teenager against neighbours Widnes Vikings on March 19, 2004, faced the daunting prospect of unseating the legendary Keiron Cunningham, reflected by the number of times he was left on the substitutes' bench kicking his heels in frustration before meriting a first team starting slot.

Whether he was tempted to move elsewhere in this period only he knows but there are thousands of Saints' fans glad he stayed put - and is now relishing the prospect of his last season at the Totally Wicked Stadium like it was his first. .

The Great Britain and England international hooker said: ''We have all recharged our batteries and raring to go again but from a personal point of view it's a season I will savour and enjoy as it is my last with the club.

''All the lads have also returned in good shape and while we have lost a few key players, the new recruits will ensure we are as strong as ever.''

Roby added: ''Standards and culture are just the same as last season and winning a record-breaking fourth Grand Final on the bounce would be the icing on the cake.''

The club skipper is also rubbing his hands at the thought of the challenge which will be posed by fellow hooker Joey Lussick, signed from Parramatta Eels and already used to English conditions, having had a spell at Salford Red Devils.

Robes said: "It will be great to have competition from Joey and both of us will enjoy the battle.''