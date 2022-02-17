St Helens boss wary of 'dangerous' Hull FC outfit

Kristian Woolf. Picture: SWPix

But he is confident the same 17 will be fit and rarin' to go at Hull FC on Saturday lunchtime - a Battle of the Rose which will also be screened live by Channel 4, kick-off 12.30pm.

The Airlie Birds gave Woolf's side a run for their money in last year's Challenge Cup semi-final at Leigh Sports Village - and the Aussie is expecting a similar type of encounter on Humberside.

He said: ''Hull are a dangerous team, powerful and physical down the middle and have class in the halves, as well as on the edges, and we will have to match them in all departments and build on the standard we set against the Dragons last week."

Sign up to our daily The St Helens Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Injured winger Regan Grace is the only first choice player unavailable but the same cannot be said of the Airlie Birds. They will be without former St Helens forward Andre Savelio who made 42 appearances for the club between 2014-2016..

He is serving a two-match suspension for the use of a knee in Sunday's away fixture at Wakefield Trinity while team-mate Jake Connor, shown a red card in the same match, has been handed a one-match penalty notice for a high tackle.

Hull head coach Brett Hodgson will also be checking on the fitness of Carlos Tuimavava and Josh Griffin before he names his initial 21-man squad.

He will, however, have another ex-St Helens player, winger Adan Swift, in his ranks and being born and bred in the town, he will want to put one over on his old club.

Woolf has welcomed terrestrial TV's coverage of Rugby League.

He said: "We have a good product in the UK with outstanding players involved and need to sell it to as many people and eyes as we can. It's a golden opportunity which we cannot miss if we want to spread the game further."

Saints will be wanting to extend their unbeaten run against Hull FC to a dozen games.

The Airlie Birds' last victory over their rivals was an 8-6 Super 8s away win on August 11, 2017, while Woolf's side have triumphed on their last five visits where the hosts' only success was a 24-14 win on March 10, 2017.

LAST 10 MEETING

Hull FC 10, St Helens 42 (SLR17, 2/8/21)

Hull FC 18, St Helens 33 (CCSF, 5/6/21)

(at Leigh Sports Village)

St Helens 34, Hull FC 16 (SLR8, 28/5/21)

Hull FC 18, St Helens 32 (SLR3, 16/2/20)

Hull FC 6, St Helens 22 (SLR29, 13/9/19)

Hull FC 12, St Helens 40 (SLR21, 5/7/19)

St Helens 62, Hull FC 16 (SLR12, 22/4/19)

St Helens 38, Hull FC 12 (SLS8-R5, 14/9/18)

Hull FC 18, St Helens 34 (SLR21, 13/7/18)

St Helens 25, Hull FC 22 (CCQF, 3/6/18)

SUPER LEAGUE SUMMARY

Hull FC won 17

St Helens won 38 (including wins in 2006 Grand Final and 2001 and 2006 play-offs)

3 draws

Hull FC highest score: 44-6 (h, 2005) and also widest margin

St Helens highest score: 74-16 (h, 1999) and also widest margin)

LUKE GALE needs 18 points to reach 2,000 for his career. (8 for Hull FC (2022) 69 for Leeds Rhinos (2020-2021) 978 for Castleford Tigers (2015-2018) 319 for Bradford Bulls (2012-2014) 274 for Harlequins (2009-2011) 286 for Doncaster (2007-2008) 24 for England (2016-2017, 2021) 24 for England Knights (2011-2012)

TOMMY MAKINSON needs one try to reach 150 for St Helens - (263 appearances, 2011-2022)