St Helens boss reveals why Mark Percival will sit out Leigh clash

Mark Percival

Head coach Kristian Woolf revealed yesterday afternoon (Tuesday) that with so many fixtures left over the next few weeks it would be a smart move to give the England international at least a one-march break towards the end of a season in which he has been hit by injuries and wrap him up in cotton wool.

Woolf said: "I called him into my office at the beginning of the week and explained what I was going to do.

"He is a class player and naturally wanted to play against Leigh but we felt there was a little bit of a risk of' further injury and it's better being safe than sorry.''

The Aussie coach Woolf has also brought Josh Eaves back into the fold after being on-loan at the Centurions, insisting he needed as many fit bodies available during the run-in.

Leigh won their first league game of the season on Sunday after 18 failed attempts, defeating Salford Red Devils 32-22 at home and it will put a spring back in their step when they face the defending champions.