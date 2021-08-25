St Helens boss reveals why Mark Percival will sit out Leigh clash
Mark Percival is 'fit and healthy' but has been left out of Saints' 21- man squad for Thursday night's home clash with Super League basement boys Leigh Centurions.
Head coach Kristian Woolf revealed yesterday afternoon (Tuesday) that with so many fixtures left over the next few weeks it would be a smart move to give the England international at least a one-march break towards the end of a season in which he has been hit by injuries and wrap him up in cotton wool.
Woolf said: "I called him into my office at the beginning of the week and explained what I was going to do.
"He is a class player and naturally wanted to play against Leigh but we felt there was a little bit of a risk of' further injury and it's better being safe than sorry.''
The Aussie coach Woolf has also brought Josh Eaves back into the fold after being on-loan at the Centurions, insisting he needed as many fit bodies available during the run-in.
Leigh won their first league game of the season on Sunday after 18 failed attempts, defeating Salford Red Devils 32-22 at home and it will put a spring back in their step when they face the defending champions.
Woolf said: "Winning becomes a habit after picking up your first two points and a trendsetter and we will need to repeat our Wigan performance - not the one we displayed the previous week against Castleford Tigers - to keep the pressure on leaders Catalans Dragons."