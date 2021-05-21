St Helens boss Kristian Woolf says players ready for the challenge at Catalans

Kristian Woolf. Picture: SWPix

It's a case of hopping on a plane early doors at Liverpool's John Lennon Airport on a near 800 mile journey which will end in Perpignan and a date with fellow title rivals the Catans Dragons at the Stade Brutus Gilbert.

Neighbours Warrington Wolves are the only outfit to lower the French club's colours this season and Saints will be desperately keen to take a leaf out of their book.

Woolf knows the enormity of the task, especially following a long and tiring trek to the south of France, but insisted his players would be ready for their biggest test of 2021 so far.

He said: ''Our players love a genuine challenge and are really looking forward to the match.

"The Dragons are travelling well at the moment and the recent win over a quality Hull FC at the KCOM Stadium will give them extra confidence but at the same time we seem to play better the tougher the task and is something we relish.''

The Aussie confirmed that loose forward Morgan Knowles, who played some 30 minutes in Monday's home victory over Salford Red Devils, will be given an extended run after suffering a fractured thumb.

''Morgan leads from the front, showing both intensity and aggression and will have a bigger part to play in the game this weekend,'' said Woolf who is able to name the same squad for the second week in succession

Squad: Coote, Naiqama, Percival, Grace, Lomax, Fages, Walmsley, Roby, Thompson, Knowles, Mata'utia, LMS, Amor, Paasi, Welsby, Smith, Bachelor, Dodd, Sim, Norman and Davies.