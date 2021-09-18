St Helens boss Kristian Woolf proud of young side's efforts against Salford

Kristian Woolf

Woolf said: “I was really proud of the effort. We had three debutants out there and a lot of guys who hadn’t played footy for a very long time. It was great to be able to give them an opportunity and a good run.

“The three debutants showed up really well and all showed they are up to the level.

“It was great to see Jon Bennison with a try. He’s a young bloke who has shown he wants to compete.

“We are a bit disappointed because we played some positive footy in the first half but we got burned in the second half. I put that down to inexperience and a bit of indiscipline.”

Salford coach Richard Marshall said: “The game probably summed up our season. In the first half we made far too many errors. Saints had a few young players out there tonight but Jonny Lomax was pivotal.

“I thought we blew them away in the second half and created a lot of opportunities while we defended well. We were able to limit their attacking opportunities.

“Everything we did tonight was for our supporters. We went after St Helens and took our opportunities. It was a pretty impressive performance. We were only playing for pride and I thought we were really professional.

“To keep a team like Saints scoreless for the second half was really pleasing.”

Marshall was delighted that Ken Sio was able to hold onto his position at the top of the Super League try-scorer chart and his objective now is to keep him at Salford for next season