St Helens boss Kristian Woolf expecting tough encounter against Dragons
The majority of Saints' players, who were involved in Alex Walmsley's testimonial match, will feature in the initial squad which the defending Super League champions will name this lunch-time for Thursday's opening home fixture of the season against the Catalans Dragons.
Apart from the injured Regan Grace, head coach coach Kristian Woolf confirmed yesterday (Monday) that he had a fully fit group of players to select from and without giving anything away, he said it would be a question of picking the best team with a bit of versatility thrown in.
The two clubs met four times in 2021 and claimed two victories apiece and Woolf is expecting another tough encounter in two days' time.
''It is important that we make a good start but in the bigger scheme of things it is not a do-or-die situation if we win or lose.
"At the same time, if we get the right result, it will be a boost to our confidence and put down a marker for the rest of the season,'' he said.
Despite a much changed squad, the Aussie boss said that from day one of pre-season every player had bought into what it meant to be a Saints' player and all had been exceptional.
''We have added more potential to the squad and no doubt will show the same kind of toughness, competitiveness and grittiness which put us in a good position last year.''