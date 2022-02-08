St Helens boss Kristian Woolf expecting tough encounter against Dragons

Kristian Woolf. Picture: SWPix

Apart from the injured Regan Grace, head coach coach Kristian Woolf confirmed yesterday (Monday) that he had a fully fit group of players to select from and without giving anything away, he said it would be a question of picking the best team with a bit of versatility thrown in.

The two clubs met four times in 2021 and claimed two victories apiece and Woolf is expecting another tough encounter in two days' time.

''It is important that we make a good start but in the bigger scheme of things it is not a do-or-die situation if we win or lose.

"At the same time, if we get the right result, it will be a boost to our confidence and put down a marker for the rest of the season,'' he said.

Despite a much changed squad, the Aussie boss said that from day one of pre-season every player had bought into what it meant to be a Saints' player and all had been exceptional.