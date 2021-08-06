St Helens boss hoping for 'winning performance' for the fans

Kristian Woolf

It comes in a week when the Rugby League World Cup has been postponed for 12 months and clubs are still facing rearranged fixtures due to Covid-19 which is affecting any hopes of meticulous pre-match planning at such a critical stage of the season.

At the same time, it will be Saints' first home match of the season without restrictions on crowd figures and with on-song leaders Catalans Dragons the opposition - and on a club record 12 match unbeaten run - St Helens boss Woolf is hoping for a near full house.

''It will be the first opportunity on home soil to thank our fans for their support at Wembley a few weeks ago - and hopefully we can also produce a winning performance on the day,'' said Woolf.

Woolf, quite naturally, will be aiming for top spot at the end of the regular season and feels that the first of two home fixtures against the French and tough challenges to follow from the likes of Wigan Warriors, Warrington Wolves and Leeds Rhinos are ideal encounters to prepare them for what lies ahead in the play-offs.

The players are also set to parade the Betfred Challenge Cup, which they won at the expense of Castleford Tigers, around the ground.

Winger Regan Grace is back in Saints' 21-man squad to face Catalans Dragons. He is joined by Agnatius Paasi and Josh Simm - the trio having missed Monday’s impressive win over Hull FC - but all return this week, although Matty Lees misses out due to the concussion protocols.

Josh Eaves and Matty Foster are the other two players replaced with the pair re-joining Leigh on loan yesterday. Sam Royle is also added to the 21.

Squad:1. Lachlan Coote, 2. Tommy Makinson, 3. Kevin Naiqama, 4. Mark Percival, 5, Regan Grace, 6, Jonny Lomax, 8. Alex Walmsley, 9. James Roby, 11. Joel Thompson, 13, Morgan Knowles, 14. Sione Mata’utia, 15. LMS, 16. Kyle Amor, 17, Agnatius Paasi, 18. Jack Welsby, 19, Aaron Smith, 20, Joe Batchelor, 21. Lewis Dodd, 22, Josh Simm, 25. Dan Norman, 30. Sam Royle.

Saints have won seven of the last 10 league and cup matches against the Catalan Dragons.

Catalans Dragons 20, St Helens 16 (SLR7, 22/5/21)

St Helens 48, Catalans Dragons 2 (SLSF, 20/11/20)

St Helens 34, Catalans Dragons 6 (SLR4, 2/8/20)

(at Emerald Headingley, Leeds)

St Helens 50, Catalans Dragons 14 (SLR13, 28/4/19)

Catalans Dragons 18, St Helens 10 (SLR9, 6/4/19)

Catalans Dragons 22, St Helens 26 (SLS8-R4, 8/9/18)

Catalans Dragons 35, St Helens 16 (CCSF, 5/8/18)

(at University of Bolton Stadium)

St Helens 26, Catalans Dragons 12 (SLR14, 3/5/18)

Catalans Dragons 12, St Helens 21 (SLR2, 10/2/18)

St Helens 46, Catalans Dragons 28 (SLR22, 16/7/17)

SUPER LEAGUE SUMMARY:

St Helens won 22 (includes wins in 2014 and 2020 play-offs)

Catalans Dragons won 14

St Helens highest score: 53-10 (h, 2007). Widest margin: 48-2, h, 2020 SF)