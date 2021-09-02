St Helens boss excited by Dragons challenge at Magic Weekend

Kristian Woolf

But the words on the lips of both sets of supporters is: Who is going to be celebrating around 7pm at St James' Park - the home of Newcastle United - on Saturday?

It's a Magic Weekend match too close to call with a great deal resting on the result - a win for McNamara's Catalans Dragons would decide the destiny of the League Leaders' Shield but victory for Woolf's St Helens would give the defending champions an outside opportunity to finish the regular season in top spot.

The Saints' 46-year-old boss said: ''One versus two is a real headliner and with fans from all clubs present there will be a carnival-type atmosphere in what is a big occasion for our sport

''I like its concept and everyone at the club is excited about the challenge ahead.''

Former England head coach McNamara, who turns 50 later this month, will be hoping to celebrate his birthday early by collecting both points but knows Saints will provide stiff opposition,

''They are a formidable and outstanding team and the benchmark for all of us to follow,'' he insisted

The Hull-born boss added:''I also feel we deserve to be top of the table at this stage of the season but our ultimate aim is to win the Grand Final, like everyone else.