St Helens big guns return for Leeds showdown

Lachlan Coote, Tommy Makinson, Kevin Naiqama, Mark Percival, James Roby, Morgan Knowles and Joe Batchelor are back in the fold ahead of one of the most important fixtures of the season since the Wembley Challenge Cup Final in July.

Sione Mata’utia is also fit and returns after hobbling off against Leeds in the club's last home game. Agnatius Paasi has served his two match suspension and is also included.

The players to drop out are Josh Simm, Josh Eaves, Dan Norman, Sam Royle, Jonathon Bennison, Shay Martyn, Taylor Pemberton and Reece Sumner.

Squad: 1. Lachlan Coote, 2. Tommy Makinson, 3. Kevin Naiqama, 4. Mark Percival, 5, Regan Grace, 6, Jonny Lomax, 8. Alex Walmsley, 9. James Roby, 10. Matty Lees, 11. Joel Thompson, 13, Morgan Knowles, 14. Sione Mata’utia, 15, LMS, 16. Kyle Amor, 17. Agnatius Paasi, 18. Jack Welsby, 19, Aaron Smith, 20, Joe Batchelor, 21. Lewis Dodd, 23, Jake Wingfield, 29. Ben Davies.

There was a time not too many years ago when Saints were left quaking in their boots at the thought of facing Leeds Rhinos in sudden death rugby.

The Loiners seemed to have the Indian sign over their Super League rivals, beating them four times in Grand Final showdowns at Old Trafford.

But St Helens, winners of the trophy seven times and one adrift of their West Yorkshire adversaries, will be hoping to turn the tide and derail Richard Agar's side in the semi-final play-off.

They will be the bookies' favourites on Friday night to advance to the Theatre of Dreams, having won eight of their 10 previous clashes with the Headingley outfit but cup football can often be a great leveller and Saints will need to be at their best to reach a 13th final in the competition since 1998.

Last 10 meetings:

St Helens 40, Leeds 6 (SLR24, 10/9/21)

St Helens 26, Leeds 18 (CCR3, 10/4/21)

St Helens 40, Leeds 8 (SLR17, 23/10/20)

Leeds 0, St Helens 48 (SLR8, 9/8/20)

Leeds 20, St Helens 36 (SLR26, 15/8/19)

St Helens 36, Leeds 10 (SLR19, 21/6/19)

St Helens 27, Leeds 22 (SLR3, 22/2/19)

Leeds 22, St Helens 23 (SLR18, 15/6/18)

St Helens 20, Leeds 28 (SLR6, 16/3/18)

Leeds 16, St Helens 14 (SLS8-R3, 18/8/17)

Super League summary

St Helens won 40 (including wins in 1999, 2001, 2007 and 2008 play-offs)

Leeds won 32 (including wins in 2007, 2008, 2009 and 2011 Grand Finals; 1998, 2005, 2013 and 2015 play-offs)

St Helens highest score: 62-18 (h, 1999). Widest margin: 48-0, a, 2020)