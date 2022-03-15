St Helens begin defence of Challenge Cup at Whitehaven

St Helens begin their defence of the Challenge Cup at Whitehaven. Picture: SWPix

It is a massive shot-in-the arm for the Cumbrian community and at the same time will also herald the homecoming of two local lads now wearing a Saints' shirt, Morgan Knowles and Kyle Amor - the latter still awaiting to nail down a regular first team spot so far this year.

The clubs will lock horns for the first time since 2001 when Saints travelled to the Recreation Ground for a fifth round tie, which they won 34-22, and then marched on to lift the trophy 13-6 against Bradford Bulls at Twickenham in late April.

Top tie of the round is without question the West Yorkshire derby between Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers who lost last year's Wembley final to Kristian Woolf's double winners.

Sign up to our daily The St Helens Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eleven Betfred Super League teams went into the hat for the first time in this year’s competition, alongside the winners of last weekend’s round ties and Leigh Centurions who defeated the Bradford Bulls last night (Monday) .

Championship high-flyers Featherstone Rovers face perhaps the sternest test of all – a trip to 2021 Super League Grand finalists Catalans Dragons.

The draw in full: Barrow Raiders v Huddersfield Giants, Catalans Dragons v Featherstone Rovers. Hull KR v Leigh Centurions, Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers, Sheffield Eagles v Hull FC, Warrington Wolves v Wakefield Trinity, Whitehaven v St Helens, Wigan Warriors v Salford Red Devils

Sixth round fixtures will be played on the weekend of March 25-27 with TV coverage being confirmed as quickly as possible.