St Helens begin defence of Challenge Cup at Whitehaven
Holders St Helens have been drawn away to Betfred Championship club Whitehaven in the sixth round of the Challenge Cup.
It is a massive shot-in-the arm for the Cumbrian community and at the same time will also herald the homecoming of two local lads now wearing a Saints' shirt, Morgan Knowles and Kyle Amor - the latter still awaiting to nail down a regular first team spot so far this year.
The clubs will lock horns for the first time since 2001 when Saints travelled to the Recreation Ground for a fifth round tie, which they won 34-22, and then marched on to lift the trophy 13-6 against Bradford Bulls at Twickenham in late April.
Top tie of the round is without question the West Yorkshire derby between Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers who lost last year's Wembley final to Kristian Woolf's double winners.
Eleven Betfred Super League teams went into the hat for the first time in this year’s competition, alongside the winners of last weekend’s round ties and Leigh Centurions who defeated the Bradford Bulls last night (Monday) .
Championship high-flyers Featherstone Rovers face perhaps the sternest test of all – a trip to 2021 Super League Grand finalists Catalans Dragons.
The draw in full: Barrow Raiders v Huddersfield Giants, Catalans Dragons v Featherstone Rovers. Hull KR v Leigh Centurions, Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers, Sheffield Eagles v Hull FC, Warrington Wolves v Wakefield Trinity, Whitehaven v St Helens, Wigan Warriors v Salford Red Devils
Sixth round fixtures will be played on the weekend of March 25-27 with TV coverage being confirmed as quickly as possible.
Round six will be followed by quarter finals on April 9 and 10 and the semi finals at Elland Road, Leeds, on Saturday, May 7 – part of a Rugby League triple-header alongside the Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup Final. Tickets are available online now from only £25 (adults) and £12.50(concessions and U16s)