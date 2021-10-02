St Helens beat Leeds to set up Grand Final against Catalans Dragons

Mark Percival scores against Leeds in the play-off semi final

The reigning champions ran in six tries to two to earn a trip to Old Trafford next Saturday, where they will meet maiden Grand Finalists Catalans Dragons with a 31-30 golden-point defeat at the Magic Weekend in Newcastle still fresh in their minds.

Mark Percival and winger Regan Grace scored two tries apiece and Kevin Naiqama was also among the scorers on his final home appearance as he prepares to return home to Australia.

It looked a game too far for Leeds, whose defeat brought the Rhinos career of stand-off Rob Lui and centre Konrad Hurrell to an end.

Saints actually made the worst possible start as full-back Lachlan Coote fumbled the first high ball inside the opening minute but they were good enough to keep their opponents out and the Hull KR-bound Scotland international very quickly more than made amends.

His cut-out pass enabled Grace to open the scoring with his 20th try of the season and, after leaping into the air to prevent Leeds finding touch with a penalty, Coote extended his side’s lead to 8-0 with two penalty goals.

The second was awarded for a high tackle by Tom Briscoe on Coote as the Rhinos centre became the first of four players to be sent to the sin bin and Saints took advantage of the extra man as James Roby took a return pass from the impressive Alex Walmsley to score his first Super League try of the season.

Coote’s third goal made it 14-0 but Leeds grabbed a lifeline three minutes before half-time when full-back Richie Myler squeezed over for a try.

That came while Saints were down to 12 men with second rower Sione Mata’utia shown a yellow card for a high tackle on Briscoe’s brother Luke, the Leeds right winger.

Leeds second rower James Donaldson became the third player to be sin-binned for a high tackle four minutes into the second half and Saints once more made the most of it as centre Percival took a psss from Mata’utia to force his way over for the 100th try of his career.

Even the loss of Jack Welsby, who injured a shoulder in a tackle on Hurrell, failed to disrupt Saints’ flow as a fresh Walmsley re-entered the fray and the game was up for the visitors when Coote put Naiqama over for his side’s fourth try on 59 minutes.

Saints loose forward Morgan Knowles became the fourth recipient of a yellow card for a shoulder charge on Kruise Leeming and Leeds took advantage to score their second try through Luke Briscoe.