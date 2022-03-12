St Helens attitude pleases Kristian Woolf after win over Warrington

Man of the match Morgan Knowles takes on the Warrington defence

Winger Tommy Makinson followed up his hat-trick against Hull KR a week earlier by touching down in each half and Mark Percival, Jonny Lomax and Jack Welsby also scored tries as Saints made it five wins out of five.

The champions also showed some magnificent defensive resolve to demonstrate just why they are such hot favourites to secure an unprecedented fourth successive Grand Final triumph.

Woolf’s men look to be in a league of their own after the first five rounds of the campaign and even a much-improved performance from the Wolves could not put a dent into their self-belief.

“I’m really happy,” Woolf said. “Warrington obviously came to play and they came with real intensity at the start and got on the front foot a bit.

“We hung in there and as the course of the game went on, we got more and more on top.

“I wouldn’t say it was the prettiest performance – there is a lot more footy in us – but I’m real proud of them. I thought we handled some tricky things, especially in the second half.

“We lost both back-rowers and James Roby and Morgan Knowles both played 80 minutes, those two guys really stood out.

“I thought our defence was outstanding, we worked really hard, particularly in the second half when we were a lot more disciplined. I’m really proud of our work ethic.”

Back-row forwards Sione Mata’utia and Joe Batchelor look certain to miss next Saturday’s trip to bottom-of-the-table Toulouse, while Woolf will also check on the fitness of prop Alex Walmsley and Welsby after they came off with knocks.

The Wolves, who lost hooker Daryl Clark and prop Rob Mulhern with neck and head injuries respectively, have now suffered back-to-back defeats after starting the season with three straight wins, but coach Daryl Powell saw some encouraging signs.

“We got comfortably beaten in the end and that’s disappointing, but there were some great signs with the way we started the game,” he said. “The first half was a good battle.

“The sin-binning flipped the game a bit and, after coming up with errors in the second half, we panicked and conceded a couple of softies. It was a terrible try to give away at the end.

“I thought we were in with a real good shot but ultimately we aren’t durable enough, there were some real lessons for us I think.

“We challenged them but we were not good enough to do it for 80 minutes.