St Helens and Wolves set for another Super League cracker
Stand by for a Betfred Super League cracker between St Helens and Warrington Wolves at the Totally Wicked Stadium tonight (Friday).
Both clubs have won five of their last 10 encounters and fans are expected to set the turnstiles clicking merrily on the night.
Saints have also announced that all seats in the west stand have been snapped up, helping to set the stage for an atmospheric 80 minutes and hopefully a match to savour.
Last 10 meetings:
Warrington 14, St Helens 24 (SLR22, 30/8/21)
St Helens 2, Warrington 6 (SLR10, 17/6/21)
St Helens 18, Warrington 20 (CCQF, 19/9/20)
(at AJ Bell Stadium, Salford)
Warrington 19, St Helens 0 (SLR2, 6/2/20)
St Helens 4, Warrington 18 (CCF, 24/8/19)
(at Wembley Stadium)
Warrington 12, St Helens 30 (SLR25, 8/8/19)
Warrington 10, St Helens 21 (SLR20, 28/6/19)
St Helens 38, Warrington 12 (SLR10, 12/4/19)
St Helens 13, Warrington 18 (SLSF, 4/10/18)
Warrington 14, St Helens 34 (SLS8-R6, 22/9/18)
Super League summary:
St Helens won 52, including wins in 2010 and 2012 play-offs.
Warrington won 16, including wins in 2012, 2016 and 2018 play-offs.
Two draws.
St Helens highest score: 72-2 (h, 2002 and also widest margin.
Warrington highest score: 56-22 (h, 2001 and also widest margin.