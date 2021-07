News you can trust since

Rainford and Newton-le-Willows in promotion hunt

St Helens and Castleford meeting at Wembley for first time

Rainhill High old boy Raheem on target again for England

Daryl Powell has no regrets over fielding understrength team ahead of cup final

Some Castleford players take children out of school ahead of Challenge Cup final

Mata’utia brothers ready to go head to head at Wembley

Twelve-times winners St Helens were, in fact, involved in the first-ever final, losing 10-3 against Batley at Headingley, Leeds, in front of 13,492 fans.