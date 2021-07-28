St Helens aiming to maintain fine record at Hull FC

Saints travel to Hull FC on Monday. Picture: SWPix

Kristian Woolf's boys haven't played since defeating Castleford Tigers in the Challenge Cup Final at Wembley on Saturday, July 17, and while the Airlie Birds, who have seen three recent fixtures falling victim to the pandemic, will get a much needed run-out against Yorkshire rivals Leeds Rhinos tomorrow night (Thursday) and hoping not to pick up any more unwanted injuries.

Saints' last two fixtures were also postponed due to positive covid cases but providing test results come back negative the majority of the squad will be able to travel to Humberside.

Woolf said: ''The lads have come through well from what was a tough, physically intense game at Wembley and played in hot conditions.

''The fatigue the players suffered at the end of a game, in which you are always going to get bumps and bruises, was inevitable but they have all recovered well.''

St Helens have also won on their last four visits to the MKM Stadium. Hull FC's last home victory against their west Pennines rivals was 24-14 on March 10, 2017.

Last 10 meetings:

Hull FC 18, St Helens 33 (CCSF, 5/6/21)

(at Leigh Sports Village)

St Helens 34, Hull FC 16 (SLR8, 28/5/21)

Hull FC 18, St Helens 32 (SLR3, 16/2/20)

Hull FC 6, St Helens 22 (SLR29, 13/9/19)

Hull FC 12, St Helens 40 (SLR21, 5/7/19)

St Helens 62, Hull FC 16 (SLR12, 22/4/19)

St Helens 38, Hull FC 12 (SLS8-R5, 14/9/18)

Hull FC 18, St Helens 34 (SLR21, 13/7/18)

St Helens 25, Hull FC 22 (CCQF, 3/6/18)

St Helens 26, Hull FC 12 (SLR10, 6/4/18)

Super League summary

Hull FC won 17

St Helens won 37 (includes wins in 2006 Grand Final and 2001 and 2006 play-offs)

3 draws

Hull FC highest score: 44-6 (h, 2005 and also widest margin)