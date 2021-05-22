St Helens aim to maintain fine recent record against Catalans
Saints have won their last three Betfred Super League meetings against the Catalans Dragons and will be seeking to make it four on the trot when the cross-Channel rivals meet at the Stade Gilbert Brutus today (Saturday).
The French club is hoping to have around a thousand fans in the stadium for the first time since lockdown and no doubt they will make their voices heard.
Last 10 meetings:
St Helens 48, Catalans Dragons 2 (SLSF, 20/11/20)
St Helens 34, Catalans Dragons 6 (SLR4, 2/8/20)
(at Emerald Headingley, Leeds)
St Helens 50, Catalans Dragons 14 (SLR13, 28/4/19)
Catalans Dragons 18, St Helens 10 (SLR9, 6/4/19)
Catalans Dragons 22, St Helens 26 (SLS8-R4, 8/9/18)
Catalans Dragons 35, St Helens 16 (CCSF, 5/8/18)
(at University of Bolton Stadium)
St Helens 26, Catalans Dragons 12 (SLR14, 3/5/18)
Catalans Dragons 12, St Helens 21 (SLR2, 10/2/18)
St Helens 46, Catalans Dragons 28 (SLR22, 16/7/17)
Catalans Dragons 24, St Helens 28 (SLR5, 18/3/17)
Super League summary
Catalans Dragons won 13
St Helens won 22 (includes wins in 2014 and 2020 play-offs)
Catalans Dragons highest score: 42-0 (h, 2014 and also widest margin)
St Helens highest score: 53-10 (h, 2007). Widest margin: 48-2, h, 2020 SF)