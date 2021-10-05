St Helens ace Jack Welsby named Young Player of the Year

Young Player of the Year Jack Welsby. Picture: SWPix

His season form was rewarded recently with a first inclusion in the Super League Dream Team.

Welsby, has already played a key part in St Helens first major trophy this season – the Betfred Challenge Cup and after stealing the headlines in last year’s dramatic Betfred Super League Grand Final win over Wigan, Welsby will aim to help the club lift a third successive Super League crown against Catalans Dragons at Old Trafford on Saturday (October 9).

On picking up the award, Welsby said: “It’s a real honour to be receiving this award. There has been so much young talent coming through this year so to be even up for a nomination was great for me, but to be crowned the winner is massive.

“At the start of the season, I wanted to play as many games as possible and to get into this current Saints team is no mean feat as there is so many talented players in every position. Thankfully I have done that and won a first Challenge Cup and now we are in another Grand Final.

“It is going to be a packed out Old Trafford and I am really looking forward to it. As a kid this is all you want to do – play in big games and I am thankful I will hopefully get the opportunity to do that so early on in my career.”