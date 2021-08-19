Skipper James Roby agrees new 12-month deal with St Helens

James Roby

The England hooker, who turns 36 in November, has made 485 appearances so far for his hometown club since making his debut in 2004 and his new deal will take him into a 19th season.

“I am very lucky to be a part of this club and organisation,” said Roby, a former Super League Man of Steel who has won four Grand Final rings, four Challenge Cups and a World Club Challenge with Saints.

“I am very privileged to play here, to get up in the morning and do what I do.

“As you get older, you do think the end is near and I knew I was off contract at the end of this year and thought this could be my last season.

“But I never saw myself playing anywhere else and, if the club hadn’t offered me a new deal, I would have called it a day.

“But I have signed for one more year and I am committed to that. I’m looking forward to it and I believe I still have value to this team.”

St Helens chairman Eamonn McManus said: “James is one of the greatest players in the history of St Helens. He is also our talisman and our leader.

“It’s great that he’s agreed to extend his career for a further season and there’s no doubt that he will continue to play a key and pivotal role in our success.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have him at the club and Saints fans and rugby league fans should cherish him for as long as he continues to grace our club and our sport.”

Saints coach Kristian Woolf said: “It’s great news for the club and for the fans that Robes will do another year with us.

“It is a no brainer from the point of view of the footy he has played in the last year and this season.

“He can still play 80 minutes every week if we need him to and he still has a real impact on the game with his skill set and what he creates and he is a terrific defender.

“It is no secret we are in a bit of a transitional period with some of our younger blokes starting to have more of a presence in the squad and they will have more responsibility next year.