Sione Mata’utia and Michael McIlorum get one-game bans for Grand Final incidents

Sione Mata'utia.gets into an altercation with Sam Tomkins with Morgan Knowles in the thick of the action. Picture: SWPix

Mata’utia was charged by the Rugby Football League’s match review panel with a Grade A offence of punching while McIlorum has been punished for an alleged trip.

Catalans coach Steve McNamara suggested in the post-match press conference that Mata’utia could have been sent off for the punch on stand-off James Maloney in the fourth minute of Saturday’s game at Old Trafford, which Saints won 12-10.

The incident took place well away from the action and referee Liam Moore allowed play to continue.

Both players have until Tuesday morning to challenge the punishments.

Meanwhile, the RFL has confirmed it is investigating comments by Catalans president Bernard Guasch in which he criticised the performance of the match officials at Old Trafford.

Incensed by the officials’ failure to punish Mata’utia, Guasch pointed to other crucial decisions which he claims affected the outcome of the match and said he would never allow his team to play in another final unless it was officiated by Australian referees.